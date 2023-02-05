McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 113.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

