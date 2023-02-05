Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

