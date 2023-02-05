MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.89.
Several brokerages have commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
