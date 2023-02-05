MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.89.

Several brokerages have commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

