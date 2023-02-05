Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) & NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and NexImmune’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $59.28 billion 4.40 $13.05 billion $5.71 18.03 NexImmune N/A N/A -$50.90 million ($2.63) -0.16

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. NexImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 24.49% 44.27% 17.77% NexImmune N/A -94.69% -83.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Merck & Co., Inc. and NexImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 4 13 0 2.76 NexImmune 0 2 2 0 2.50

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $115.41, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. NexImmune has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 704.96%. Given NexImmune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of NexImmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats NexImmune on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

