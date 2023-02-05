Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

