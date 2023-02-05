Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

DD stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

