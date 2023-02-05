Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

