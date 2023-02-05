Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.