Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $18.65 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also

