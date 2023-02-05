Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.03 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and $1.15 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.01425360 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014748 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.93 or 0.01693175 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.