Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

