Metis Global Partners LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.66 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $251.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

