Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

