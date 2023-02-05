Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 795 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $86.65 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

