Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 2.4 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.