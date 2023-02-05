Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $0.80

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003492 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $2,170.18 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.7695505 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,913.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

