Mina (MINA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.27 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $656.84 million and $67.27 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 828,974,980 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 828,556,806.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.8169589 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $59,114,767.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

