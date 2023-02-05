Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 507,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 137,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.