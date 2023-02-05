Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 507,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 137,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

