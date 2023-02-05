Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.36 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.92.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 30.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

