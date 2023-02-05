Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.47

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $262.59 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00087603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024670 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 560,923,916 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.