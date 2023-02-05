Morgan Stanley Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $57.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

