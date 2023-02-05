Morgan Stanley Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $59.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

LVS stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 250,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 217,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

