MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $9.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.39) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $686.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

