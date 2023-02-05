MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.51 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and $30.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00424679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.22 or 0.28966371 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427254 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.