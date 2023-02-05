MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.9 %

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

