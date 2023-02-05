Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 281.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 848.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 219,854 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 495.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 202,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.