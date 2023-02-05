Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.99 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

