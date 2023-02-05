Multichain Price Up 4.1% This Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $180.71 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $9.84 or 0.00042876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

