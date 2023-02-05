My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $696,574.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.57 or 0.01438591 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00037208 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.01691697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,744 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

