My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0664 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $725,080.84 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.01440178 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.01688635 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,744 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.