Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0624 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $1,266.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00224510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00101591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,435,539 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

