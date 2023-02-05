Neblio Price Down 3% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007199 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $32.60 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,780,017 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

