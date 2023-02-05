Neo (NEO) Price Tops $8.80

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Neo has a total market cap of $620.74 million and approximately $70.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $8.80 or 0.00038247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00426244 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.34 or 0.29073109 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00424702 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
