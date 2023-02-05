Noble Financial Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Noble Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 257.60% and a negative return on equity of 140.22%.

Insider Transactions at Motorsport Games

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

In other Motorsport Games news, major shareholder Mike Zoi bought 441,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $2,948,565.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,480,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,971.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More

