Normand Tremblay Acquires 200,000 Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Rating) Director Normand Tremblay purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$571,649.64.

Unigold Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of UGD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,015. The stock has a market cap of C$12.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15.

Unigold (CVE:UGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

