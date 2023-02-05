North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

