North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

