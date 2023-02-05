North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,673 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

