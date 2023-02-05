Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $440.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

