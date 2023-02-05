NuCypher Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $114.60 million and $15.73 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

