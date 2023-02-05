NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 14th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.1%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.88 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 143.16%. The business had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.