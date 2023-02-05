NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 143.16% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

