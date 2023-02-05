Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUO opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

