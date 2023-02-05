NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $337.24 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. NXM has a total market cap of $337.24 million and approximately $85,289.34 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $51.14 or 0.00223292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008613 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 52.44046148 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $87,542.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

