NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.