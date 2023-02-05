O Dell Group LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

