O Dell Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,635,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.