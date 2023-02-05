O Dell Group LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $129.42. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

