O Dell Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

