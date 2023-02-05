O Dell Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

